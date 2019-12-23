UP: 2 coaches of Kashipur passenger train derailed at Moradabad Railway station, probe underway

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted after two coaches of an empty Kashipur passenger train derailed during shunting at the Moradabad station yard on Monday morning.

Human error was found to be the reason behind the incident.

"The main line of the railway was not affected due to the derailment of the coaches. Trains were running in accordance with the schedule. Workers set up the wrong direction of the train. An investigation is underway", said Tarun Prakash, DRM Moradabad.

An inquiry was ordered by the Indian Railways in the incident.

The Kashipur passenger was made operational at 9:30 am after a slight delay. (ANI)

