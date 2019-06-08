UP: 2 criminals held after brief exchange of fire in Baghpat

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Baghpat Police arrested two notorious criminals after an exchange of fire here on Saturday.

The police told media that both Sonu Thakur and Manoj were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their arrest.

The officials have seized a motorcycle from the two men.

Sonu and Manoj are booked in many cases at various police stations in and around Delhi. (ANI)

