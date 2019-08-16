Representative Image
Representative Image

UP: 2 missing after attempting to save 3 children from drowning in Ganges

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:24 IST

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two people have been reported missing after they attempted to rescue three children from drowning in the Ganges at Anupshahr here on Friday.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anupshahr, Suresh Kumar Soni said that the brother-sister duo who had come to take a dip in the Ganges saw the children who were taking a bath in the river drowning, following which both jumped into the river to save them but got swept away."
"The three children were saved by locals but the brother-sister duo is still missing. A search operation is underway by a team of PAC's flood platoon to find the missing duo," Soni said.
The siblings hailed from Aligarh had come to take a dip in the Ganges here, the ADM said. (ANI)

