Visuals from the viral video in which two police personnel can be seen thrashing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the viral video in which two police personnel can be seen thrashing a man in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district (Photo/ANI)

UP: 2 police personnel suspended for thrashing man over alleged traffic violation

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:05 IST

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended on Friday for thrashing a man in Siddharthnagar district over an alleged traffic violation.
The Superintendent of Police, Dharamvir Singh, suspended the personnel soon after a video of the thrashing incident went viral on social media, according to a release issued by the police PRO cell.
The two police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Devendra Mishra and chief constable Mahendra Prasad, stationed at Sakarpar police post of Kesraha police station here.
In the video, the two personnel were seen slapping and hurling abuses at a bike driver while a child with him looked on. The terrified child stood near the bike as the two dragged the man on the road while kicking and slapping him brutally. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:37 IST

ABVP leading in all 4 seats in DUSU elections

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI):The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was leading in all the four seats of the central penal in the in the elections to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for which counting of votes began on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:37 IST

Indian, American personnel served 'langar' by Sikh locals during...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian and American Army soldiers participating in Exercise-"Yudh Abhyas" in America were served langar prepared by local Sikh volunteers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:29 IST

Netizens have fun as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): As soon as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:29 IST

Punjab: Inter-Ministerial Central Team visits flood affected areas

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the flood-affected area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy assures Sindhu for setting girl's...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday assured Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, to set up a girl's badminton academy on five acres of land in Vishakhapatnam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:17 IST

Punjab: Additional Commissioner suspended on graft charges

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Additional Commissioner Dr Anupreet Kaur has been suspended by the state government on graft charges on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:09 IST

DRDO, ADA successfully execute first-ever arrested landing of LCA (Navy)

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): DRDO and ADA today successfully executed the first-ever arrested landing of Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) at a shore-based facility, INS Hansa in Goa, inching closer to the goal of operating from an aircraft carrier.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:01 IST

High Court dismissed PIL seeking direction to Delhi govt on kite flying

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to Delhi government to restrict the timing and place of kite flying.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:00 IST

Central Health Ministry team visits Uttarakhand to assess dengue outbreak

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A team formed by the Union Ministry of Health reached Dehradun on Friday to assess the situation following the outbreak of dengue in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:55 IST

MP: Two boat drivers arrested in Bhopal's Ganesh immersion tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): After the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised stern action in the Bhopal Ganesh immersion incident, two boat drivers were arrested on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:54 IST

Prevailing banner culture in the state should end: DMK MLA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): DMK MLA E Karunanidhi on Friday slammed the ruling AIADMK government and called for an end to the 'prevailing' banner culture in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:46 IST

Govt will procure N95 masks and distribute it to citizens :...

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): Announcing the 7-point agenda to combat the pollution in the national capital, with Odd-Even scheme at the helm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP government will procure mask on large scale and distribute it to the Delhiites this winter.

Read More
iocl