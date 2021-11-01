UP 2022 polls: RLD, Congress hold no talks regarding alliance, say sources

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The recent meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has created a buzz in political circles about a likely alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The two leaders had met at the lounge of Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Sunday.

However, according to Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda the meeting was a courtesy meeting.



"It was a courtesy and preliminary meeting. No such talks have taken place," Hooda told ANI.

However, a source in the RLD said the meeting between Chaudhary and Priyanka Gandhi lasted for at least half an hour and the two leaders discussed several issues including the ongoing farmers' protests and the working of the current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government of Uttar Pradesh.

According to RLD sources there were "no talks about an alliance" and that the RLD "is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and talks on seat sharing was going on."

On Sunday, Jayant Chaudhary released the RLD manifesto 'Lok Sankalp Patra-2022' in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jayant Chaudhary returned to Delhi in the same plane. (ANI)

