UP: 21 positive cases out of 929 samples tested yesterday, says King George Medical University

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 21 samples have tested positive for the coronavirus, out of 929 which were tested on Wednesday, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

As per the information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 12:30 PM on Thursday, 735 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh so far with 51 cured/discharged/migrated and 11 deaths.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally stands at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. (ANI)