UP: 3 Ambedkar statues vandalised in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three statues of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, were vandalised by some miscreants at three places in Azamgarh's Deogaon area.

"We got the information about the vandalised idols of Ambedkar from three villages. We are investigating the matter," Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh), Pawan Pandey told ANI on Tuesday.

Idols have been vandalised in Mirza Adampur, Sirkantpur and Barmanpur villages.

The police said that they have asked the local intelligence to find the accused.

"In Mirza Adampur, Ambedkar's idol was installed 20 years ago. In the morning on Tuesday, I saw it was broken," a local resident said. (ANI)

