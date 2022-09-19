UP: 3 arrested for trafficking drugs through social media

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday.

Abhishek Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida told ANI that the accused were using social media platforms like Telegram to supply drugs to the students.

The accused have been identified as Bhanu, Adhiraj and Sonu Kumar.



"Many students reside in Delhi-NCR and Gautam Buddha Nagar area. The arrested people used the students as their buyers. They used to run a telegram group which had around 250-300 members. The payments for these drugs were made in cryptocurrency. Their account statements show around 12-14 lakh worth of transactions over the year. The three arrested are namely Bhanu, Adhiraj and Sonu Kumar," DCP Verma said.

DCP Verma further informed that the drugs were imported from outside and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would also be involved in tracking the international links to the case.

"We have seized around 960 grams of Original Grower (OG) California weed which is worth Rs 96 lakh in the market. we have also seized some pills and other equipment. This drug is grown in California and has been imported through international routes for trafficking. They were supplying drugs not just in Delhi-NCR but in many other states as well. We are tracking their route and looking at who else is involved. We are looking at further links and also the cryptocurrency links with the case. We will also notify the postal companies about the negligence. NCB will also be involved in controlling the international trafficking market," DCP Verma added. (ANI)

