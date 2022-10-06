UP: 3 including minor boy drown in Yamuna river during Durga idol immersion in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy in the Sikandra Police Station area and two youths aged 19 years and 22 years in the New Agra Police Station area drowned in the Yamuna river during Durga idol immersion.

No one was found in the rescue operation carried out till late evening. The search operation is to continue.



"During Durga idol immersion, a 15-year-old boy in the Sikandra Police Station area and two youths aged 19 yrs and 22 years in New Agra PS area drowned in the Yamuna river. Rescue operation carried out till late evening; no one found. Search op to continue," said Circle Officer Mayank Tiwari on Wednesday.

While in West Bengal, earlier on Wednesday, seven people died and several were feared missing after flash floods hit Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Goddess Durga idol Visarjan (immersion). .

"Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people were dead, several were feared missing and many people were trapped in the river and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway," Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police (SP) Debarshi Dutta had said. (ANI)

