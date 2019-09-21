UP: 3 killed over land dispute in Mau district

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed over an alleged land dispute here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"On the midnight of September 20, seven men entered the house with knives and killed the people on the spot including my two relatives. The mishap happened over a land dispute," a Mau local told ANI.

Police have reached the spot. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

