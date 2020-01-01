UP: 3 people found dead in a car on Mathura highway

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Three people were found dead in a car on the Mathura Highway on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased were allegedly shot with a pistol, which was recovered from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Neeraj Agarwal, Neha Agarwal, and Dhanya Agarwal.

A boy, Shaurya Agarwal, who was critically injured, was also found at the spot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

