UP: 32 cases registered in three days over hate posts on social media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 23 (ANI): Following the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh police have been closely monitoring social media to thwart any attempts of inciting communal hatred and has registered 32 cases in this regard in last 72 hours, officials said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, IG (law and order) Praveen Kumar said, "In last 72 hours we have taken action against 178 social media accounts and pages. During the same period, 32 cases have also been registered for using social media to incite hatred."

Earlier on October 20, DGP OP Singh had said that police is keeping a tab on social media to prevent any rumour-mongering.

"We are monitoring social media. If required we will take legal action so that no false information is spread among people. We are observing social media very deeply and minutely", he told reporters.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon.

The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016. (ANI)

