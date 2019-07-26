UP: 33 arrested including 17 women for loan fraud in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): 33 people including 17 women have been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them loans, police said on Thursday.

"A company was functioning illegally in Sector 20. They used to cheat people in the name of providing them loans. 33 persons including 16 men and 17 women have been arrested in the case and the company has been sealed," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told reporters here.

"The accused would call up customers asking them for money in the name of various charges but loans were never delivered. We have registered an FIR against them," he said.

However, the police have not recovered any money from the accused but have sealed their bank accounts. An investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

