UP: 35 cattle found dead at shelter in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a most unfortunate turn of events, as many as 35 cattle were found dead at a temporary shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday.

Police believe that the cattle have died due to lightning. "Prima facie it appears that 35 cattle have died due to lightning, treatment for others underway," Bhanu Chandra Goswami, District Magistrate told media.

The incident has come to light just days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the cow sheds are self-reliant and all facilities should be provided to the animals in order to protect them.

In UP's Jalalabad also, more than a dozen cows died due to hunger at a cow shelter of Kannauj district last week. The deaths triggered protests by locals outside the cow shelter. According to the locals, at least 15 cows have died or went missing while the shelter workers took another 5-6 cow away on loaders. (ANI)

