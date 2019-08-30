UP: 4 arrested for thrashing man over suspicion of child-lifting

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Four persons were arrested in connection with a case of a man being thrashed by a mob in Moradabad city over suspicion of child-lifting, police said on Friday.

"We have arrested four people in connection with the incident. The station house officer had already sensitised the locals to not to believe in child-lifting rumours and refrain from participating in such mob-incidents," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

"We have asked the locals to immediately contact the police if they hear any such rumours," Kumar added.

The incident took place on Thursday when the man was roaming around the village and someone accused him of child-lifting. People allegedly gathered around and started thrashing him. He was later handed over to the police.

Lucknow Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) PV Ramasastry had, on Wednesday, said that anti-social elements were spreading rumours regarding incidents of child-lifting in the state and many accused have been arrested in this regard. (ANI)

