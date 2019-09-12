UP: 4 injured in gas tank explosion at HPCL plant in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): At least four people sustained injuries in a gas tanker explosion at the plant of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) SK Bhagat said: "Due to valve leakage in a truck at the plant caused the explosion. In the accident, four employees were injured. Three tankers were burnt. The fire is under control now."

Air Force firefighters and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the location to control the fire. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

