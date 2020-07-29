UP: 4 more arrested for kidnapping, murder of minor boy in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Four more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a teenager boy in Gorakhpur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Pandey said, "Four more people have been arrested. The mobile which was used for threatening the boy's parents has been recovered. In the incident, a scooty and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered. Now, these four people will be sent to jail. "

"There are eight accused involved in the murder, while two others provided SIM cards using fake identification cards," the SP said.

"The main accused are Dayanand and Ajay Gupta. Rest are their associates. The murder took place at Ajay Gupta's shop. The boy was given sleeping pills so that he does not make any noise. He was also given an injection for sleeping. After that, the four or five accused killed the boy by choking his throat," Pandey said.

"However, the accused have no history of crime," he added.

Three persons were arrested earlier, the police had said on Monday.

The police had said the body of the boy who went missing on Sunday was found at a village under the limits of the Pipraich police station on Monday. The abductors had demanded an extortion sum of Rs 1 crore from his parents.

"The accused abducted the boy for extortion. As the boy knew them because the abductors belonged to the same area, they killed him and dumped his body in a bag near a drain," the SSP had said. (ANI)

