UP: 4 wanted criminals arrested by Meerut Police

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:51 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Meerut Police has arrested four wanted criminals having Rs 25,000 cash reward on their heads in two separate encounters.
The arrests were made on Monday after a police team cornered the criminals at a spot under Kithore Police Station limits, where they had assembled to plan a robbery.
An encounter ensued between the criminals and police team following which Santarpal and Amit Kumar were taken into custody. Wanted Santarpal was arrested after being injured in the police firing, whereas two other criminals managed to flee the spot.
Later, in the wee hours of Tuesday, the other two criminals - Ravi Saini and Rohit - were also arrested in a separate encounter under Kharkhauda Police Station limits. They were arrested after being injured in the police firing.
The four criminals were earlier involved in a Rs 60 lakh robbery case in Hapur district. (ANI)

