UP: 45 FIRs registered against farmers for burning stubble, cane leaves in Shamli

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): As many as 45 FIRs have been registered against farmers in Shamli for allegedly burning stubble and sugarcane leaves, said district magistrate Akhilesh Singh on Saturday.

He also said that fines to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh have been issued, of which, around Rs 2 lakh has been recovered.

"We don't want to take action against farmers for burning stubble and leaves. So, we are providing alternatives to them. We are running awareness campaigns through Gram Pradhans to educate farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning as well," Singh said in a press conference here.

Singh said that the administration has set up 29 machines farmers can use to mulch the leaves and cut stubble in their farms.

"However, farmers are burning stubble and leaves despite our efforts. So far, we have issued fines to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh. Around Rs 2 lakh has been recovered. We have also registered 45 FIRs against farmers for burning stubble and sugarcane leaves," he said.

"We have also issued show-cause notices to the sub-divisional magistrate and station offices in the areas where more such incidents have been reported. Every official is responsible to curb stubble and leaf burning," he said.

The district magistrate also said that actions will be taken against those burning trash as well.

"The Supreme Court has also issued directives in the matter since stubble and leaves burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also cause heavy air pollution in NCR," he added.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, earlier this month, sought replies from superintendents of police of 26 districts in the state in connection with the incidents of stubble burning from October 1 to November 25 in 2018 and 2019. (ANI)

