UP: 5 arrested in Aligarh for duping people through fake websites

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Five persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people through 49 fake financial websites.

Around Rs 1.09 lakh cash, laptops, cell phones, ATM cards, passbooks, cheque books along with other items were seized by the police on Wednesday.

"Rs 1.09 Lakh cash, two laptops, printer, 16 cell phones, 19 ATM cards, 7 SIM cards, 14 passbooks, 12 cheque books, three Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards and three voter IDs have been seized," Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari told reporters here.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter, he added. (ANI)

