Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Five people were dead on the spot after a speeding car rammed into a truck in Hafizpur police station area on Thursday.
According to the police, on the national highway, a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck.
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
UP: 5 dead after speeding car rams into truck in Hapur
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:09 IST
Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Five people were dead on the spot after a speeding car rammed into a truck in Hafizpur police station area on Thursday.