Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): At least 5 persons died while five others sustained injuries after a truck rammed into a van on Bhuta and Bisalpur road in Bareilly district on Wednesday, police said.
Those who were killed include two women, a man and a child, and the three of them are natives of Bisalpur, police said.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical aid.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
UP: 5 killed as truck collides with van in Bareilly
ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:20 IST
