UP: 5 killed as truck collides with van in Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): At least 5 persons died while five others sustained injuries after a truck rammed into a van on Bhuta and Bisalpur road in Bareilly district on Wednesday, police said.

Those who were killed include two women, a man and a child, and the three of them are natives of Bisalpur, police said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical aid.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

