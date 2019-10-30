Representative Image
Representative Image

UP: 5 killed as truck collides with van in Bareilly

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:20 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): At least 5 persons died while five others sustained injuries after a truck rammed into a van on Bhuta and Bisalpur road in Bareilly district on Wednesday, police said.
Those who were killed include two women, a man and a child, and the three of them are natives of Bisalpur, police said.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital for medical aid.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:49 IST

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJP's IT Cell.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:30 IST

No witness confronted with Chidambaram since his arrest in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that no witness has been confronted with his father P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case since former Union Finance Minister's arrest in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:20 IST

West Bengal: Former Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta gets...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide Y-category security cover to former TMC MLA and ex-Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Council Sabyasachi Dutta.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:19 IST

Sacrifice of Bengali labourers killed in J-K will not go in...

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday condemned the killing of five labourers from West Bengal by terrorists in Kashmir and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain and India will teach "strong lessons" to Pakistan if it continues to resort to such ghastly

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:17 IST

Shiv Sena will make 'kundali' of Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that his party will make the 'kundali' (horoscope) of Maharashtra and will decide the fate of the leaders accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:52 IST

Cong show cause notice to 3 J-K leaders for meeting EU...

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to three of its senior leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for meeting without prior permission the visiting delegation of European Union (EU) Parliamentarians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:46 IST

J&K Police: Terrorist who killed truck driver in Bijbehara...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A day after a terrorist involved in the killing of the truck driver in Bijbehara was neutralised by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday identified him as Aijaz Malik, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:44 IST

Palakkad minor rape case : ABVP burns effigy of Pinarayi Vijayan in JNU

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday took out a protest march and burnt the effigy of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding that the Kerala government should bring to book the three accused who were acquitted by a local court in the cas

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:27 IST

J-K: 1 civilian dead, 3 others injured in cross-border shelling...

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A civilian lost his life while three others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in the Machil sector of Kupwara district here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST

We should come together to address problem of air pollution in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indian football team striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to come together to address the problem of air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:08 IST

BJP to oppose MP govt's proposal to distribute eggs at...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that he will oppose Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to distribute eggs in the midday meal offered to children in the Anganwadis from the next month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:05 IST

Delhi: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets Prez Kovind, HM...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl