Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Five people died in the early hours of Thursday after three trucks collided with each other here.
"Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital," Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Tyagi told ANI.
The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police. (ANI)
UP: 5 killed in trucks collision in Bijnor
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 06:22 IST
