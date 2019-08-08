UP: 5 killed in trucks collision in Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Five people died in the early hours of Thursday after three trucks collided with each other here.

"Three trucks collided with each other. 8 people were in a truck in which 5 died on the spot. The injured have been shifted to hospital," Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Tyagi told ANI.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained by the police. (ANI)

