UP: 5 MBBS students drown in Ganga while bathing

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Five MBBS Students of the Badaun government medical college of the 2019 batch drowned while taking a bath in the Ganga here in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. While two students were rescued safely, efforts are on to find the missing 3 students, police said on Saturday.



"One MBBS student is with us while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Om Prakash, Senior Superintendent of Police, Badaun told ANI.

Meanwhile, a search is on for the rest of the missing students, they added.





Two others were saved by local divers, officials added.

"The tragedy occurred when the MBBS students were taking bath in Ganga on Saturday afternoon," the official informed further.

Officials and police were at the spot and said efforts are on to trace the missing three students.

"Local divers have been pressed into action," SSP Prakash added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

