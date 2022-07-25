UP: 6 dead after two buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Six passengers died on the spot and over dozen passengers sustained injuries after a speeding double-decker bus collided with a parked double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday morning, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to CHC Haidergarh with those who sustained serious injuries being referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.

The police and rescue team including ASP Manoj Pandey present on the spot, and relief and rescue work continues.

The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area.

Both the double-decker buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.

More details awaited. (ANI)