UP: 6 killed, 7 injured after car rams into tempo, drunk driver held

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Six people were killed and seven others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after a car rammed into a tempo on Friday.



According to police, the car driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.



"6 people died, 7 got injured after an Innova car rammed into a tempo in Banda "The (car) driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," says Abhinandan, Banda Superintendent of Police. (ANI)