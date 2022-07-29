footer close header add
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)
UP: 6 killed, 7 injured after car rams into tempo, drunk driver held

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 20:22 IST


Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Six people were killed and seven others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Banda after a car rammed into a tempo on Friday.

According to police, the car driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"6 people died, 7 got injured after an Innova car rammed into a tempo in Banda "The (car) driver was drunk and has been taken into custody. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," says Abhinandan, Banda Superintendent of Police. (ANI)

