UP: 6 resident doctors of KGMU suspended for assault, vandalism

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Monday suspended six resident doctors who allegedly engaged in a scuffle at the university premises, informed Chief Medical Superintendent.

The suspension was due to an altercation that took place between a faction of doctors from the Orthopaedic and Medicine departments, late Saturday night.

According to an official statement, a junior doctor from the Orthopaedic department was admitted in an unconscious state to the medical department after being intoxicated at a birthday celebration.

Subsequently, the other faction of intoxicated resident doctors reached the medicine department and ended up engaging in a heated argument with the on-duty doctors.

The argument between both the parties turned into a brawl which led to vandalism in the premises.

An FIR has been filed at the Chowk police station in this matter.

Suspension of all the six doctors stands valid until completion of the investigation, the statement read. (ANI)

