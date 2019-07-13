UP: 60 cartons of illicit liquor seized

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 60 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday here.

According to the police, the illicit liquor has been recovered from the smugglers during checking in Sakit area in the state.

Two accused smugglers fled the spot, the police said.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

