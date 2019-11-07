Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

UP: 7 PPS officers given compulsory retirement for not performing duty efficiently

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:17 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers for not performing their duties effectively, an order said.
According to the order, the officers, were aged 50 years or above and held the ranks of Superintendent of Police and Assistant Commandant of the Provincial Service Cadre.
The decision was taken on the recommendation of a screening committee.
When asked about the development, UP Director General of Police OP Singh said that it has been a policy in the state to take action against corruption.
"It has been a policy in Uttar Pradesh since last 2 or 2.5 years to take action against corruption. Under Fundamental Rules 56, we've compulsorily retired 7 Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers," UP Director General of Police OP Singh told ANI.
Among the officers sent to compulsory retirement were SPs Vinod Kumar Rana, Narendra Singh Rana, Zonal officer Santosh Kumar Singh, and Assistant Commandants Arun Kumar, Ratan Kumar Yadav, Tejveer Singh Yadav and Tanveer Ahmed Khan.
In line with its 'zero-tolerance' against corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government has forced several employees from different government departments to take compulsorily retirement. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:04 IST

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:03 IST

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:57 IST

UP Vidhan Sabha to meet on Nov 26

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, has summoned Vidhan Sabha on November 26.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Yami Gautam becomes brand ambassador of Rising Himachal Global...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, on Thursday thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government for the opportunity and assured that she is "all for the state."

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Modi govt intensively concerned about disaster management in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai remarked that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about Disaster management not only in India but also on a global level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:23 IST

Gujarati in JEE row: Kailash Vijayvargiya calls Mamata 'divider didi'

New Delhi [India] Nov 7 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and called her "divider didi" as she questioned the decision of including Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main paper.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:18 IST

UP govt removes forest department official over corruption charges

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed IFS Pawan Kumar from the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and HoFF, Uttar Pradesh, over corruption charges.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:11 IST

AIADMK General and Executive council to meet on Nov 24

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will convene a meeting of its general and executive council on November 24 here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:09 IST

No state other than Gujarat approached for regional language in JEE: NTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday clarified the decision of including Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam, stating that no state other than Gujarat has approached it to provide paper in any other Indian national

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:06 IST

Andhra: 'Skills on Wheels' bus to provide digital education in...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) launched 'Skills on Wheels' bus on Thursday from the corporation office here to provide digital education in rural areas of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:01 IST

CBIC's DNI system to come into force from Nov 8

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Documentation Identification Number (DIN) system of Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) is slated to come into force from tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:59 IST

PMO takes stock of preparations to deal with cyclone 'Bulbul'

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over situation in view of cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the Chief Secretaries of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of

Read More
iocl