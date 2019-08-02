UP: 7-yr-old student stabbed to death in school

Muzaffarpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A class 7 student was allegedly stabbed to death in a school here by a man against whom the victim's mother had registered a complaint for stealing her purse a day before.

The victim has been identified as Suraj Kumar.

"Kumar was stabbed to death in his school premises in Ahiyapur yesterday, allegedly by one of the two accused who stole his mother's purse a day before," police said.

Speaking about the incident, Muzaffarpur DSP Mukul Kumar Ranjan said, one of the men who stole the victim's mother's purse was arrested by the police after an FIR was filed against him.



The lady recognised the accused as he was from her village.

"The woman and the men who stole her purse belong to the same village. After he stole her purse, she identified him and had an argument with him. She filed an FIR against him and police immediately arrested one of the accused, the other accused is suspected to have stabbed the child," he said.

Soon after the stabbing incident, locals staged a protest against the school authorities for failing to protect the victim as he was stabbed to death in the school premises. (ANI)

