UP: 71-foot Ravan's effigy burnt in Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan in presence of Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday appreciated the Ramleela Committee for following COVID-19 protocol and broadcasting an online Ramleela amid the pandemic.

Sharma along with ACS Home Awanish Awasthi and Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora attended the Dussehra celebrations at Ramleela Maidan, Aishbagh.

Addressing the event here, Sharma said: "I am very happy that all the COVID-19 protocols were followed while conducting Ramleela and I am happy that Ramleela Committee had orgainsed the event online in view of COVID-19."

This year, a 71-foot Ravan effigy was burnt at Aishbagh's Ramleela Maidan, which symbolised the burning of the coronavirus.

According to Harish Chandra Aggarwal, president of the Aishbagh Ramleela Maidan, usually, they used to set up a 12-foot effigy, however, this year, the effigy's height was kept at 71 feet.

Meanwhile, effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad were torched in Noida's Sector-21 and Moradabad's Ramleela Maidan.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)