UP: 75-hour cleanliness drive starts in 750 civic bodies in 75 districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): To turn Uttar Pradesh into a cleaner and greener state as envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a massive cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission Urban' has been organised throughout the state covering 750 civic bodies in 75 districts for 75 hours from today.

The campaign was started today by Uttar Pradesh's Urban Development Minister AK Sharma.



On this occasion, the Urban Development Minister said, "From today, 75 hours of continuous cleaning work will be done across the state and beautification will also be done after cleaning the garbage points and many places will be developed as selfie points."



He further stated that in many places a wall of goodness would also be built, where the things needed by the needy would also be available.



Urban Development Minister AK Sharma urged people to donate whatever is unwanted and the things not in use as it would help a needy person.

The campaign also aims at creating awareness about cleanliness among people. For this, necessary resources and work will have to be ensured by identifying the garbage vulnerable points. The officials have also been instructed to ensure that the closing ceremony of the campaign is organized under the guidance and chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

Under the campaign, all the urban bodies are expected to re-mark all the Garbage Vulnerable Points in their respective areas. From December 1 to December 3, such sites will be eliminated permanently. The garbage received from the eliminated Garbage Vulnerable Points will be segregated as wet and dry waste, which will further be disposed of and treated. The officials have also been instructed to maintain a record of the collections such as plastic, bottle and glass wastes after its assessment.

After the campaign, high-quality and geo-tagged photos of Garbage Vulnerable Points (before and after elimination) will be made available by the civic bodies on the email of the State Mission Directorate, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). The government has also directed officials to ensure videography of the activities undertaken under the 'Pratibaddh 75 Districts, 75 Hours, 750 Bodies' campaign.

The District Coordinator and District Programme Manager working at the district level will play an important role in the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban along with the officers/officials of the cleanliness cadre for editing the campaign. The public will be made aware through community participation.

All the GVPs will also be beautified and turned into either selfie points with space for senior citizens, or the place will be allotted to street vendors.

The top three civic bodies will be awarded. (ANI)

