UP: 9 killed in firing over land dispute in Sonbhadra, 2 arrested

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Nine people were killed and several sustained injuries on Wednesday in an incident of firing over a land dispute at a village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Two people have been arrested over the matter, police added. The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the issue and has directed the Director-General of Police to monitor the case.

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal wherein the pradhan went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he was met with opposition by the villagers which triggered the firing by his aides leading to the death of nine people, including four women.

"The incident took place in a remote area in Ghorawal police station limits. Pradhan of Ubha village purchased 90 bigha land two years back. Today, he went with some of his aides to take the possession. Local villagers opposed. As a result, they opened fire causing the death of nine villagers including four women," Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said.

"The local police lead by Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra have on the spot. Two people have been arrested in the case," he added.

The injured have been admitted to the district's government hospital.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed District Magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured," a statement from the chief minister's office stated.

Apart from directing the DG to personally monitor the case, Adityanath also asked the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits. (ANI)

