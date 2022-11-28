UP: 9-year-old child dies after four-wheeler rammed into him in Basti

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A nine-year-old child succumbed to his injuries after a four-wheeler allegedly rammed into him in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Sunday, said police.



An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, added the police.

"Yesterday, a 9-year-old was going home from school when he met with an accident on way and died during treatment. Relatives say that a four-wheeler in which a public representative was traveling rammed into him. FIR registered, investigation underway," said Sadar Circle Officer Alok Prasad. (ANI)

