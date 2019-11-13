UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue.

Office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh also informed that action has been taken against 13,016 social media posts, including reporting and deletion of the said posts.

"99 persons arrested and 65 cases registered till November 12, for objectionable posts on social media following the #AyodhyaVerdict. Action has also been taken against 13,016 social media posts, including reporting & deletion of the said posts," informed the DGP office.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

