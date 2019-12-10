UP: About 300 voice logger, 4 in each district to be installed for women security

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Vijay Bhushan, DIG, Law and Order on Tuesday said that about 300 voice logger, 4 in each district will be installed.

"About 300 voice logger, 4 in each district will be installed, anti-Romeo squads formed for the security of women and 25,000 body worn camera given for traffic management," he said while addressing a press conference.

"Additional 5,000 mobile tablets and 1500 desktops will be made available to increase efficiency," he added.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet decided to set up 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and children.

The proposal was passed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan.

The decision came a week after a woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court in Unnao. (ANI)

