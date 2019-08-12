UP: Absconding undertrial killed in Sambhal encounter

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): An undertrial prisoner, who escaped from the police custody after miscreants opened fire at a jail van carrying him and others, was killed in an encounter here, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Shakeel, carried a bounty of 2.5 lakh on his head.

"Shakeel was killed in an encounter near Molanpur jungle. We have recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm and several cartridges from his possession," Superintendent of Police (SP), Yamuna Prasad told the media persons.

On July 17, two policemen were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at a jail van, which was en-route to Moradabad jail.

Taking advantage of the attack, three prisoners had escaped the custody.

A search is on to locate the other two, who are still at large, the senior police official said. (ANI)