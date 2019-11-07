UP: Absconding UP cops accused of embezzlement surrender in Meerut court

Meerut/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Two police cops who were accused of money embezzlement and were absconding on Thursday surrendered in a Meerut court.

Police inspector Laxmi Singh Chauhan and Constable Dheerendra Bhardwaj along with four others cops surrendered today while four are still absconding.

A bounty of Rs 25,000 each was announced on Chouhan and six other police personnel who have been accused of embezzlement of around Rs 70 lakh. The money was allegedly recovered from a raid.

Constable Dheerendra Bhardwaj also surrendered in the court with Chouhan. Both accused were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Laxmi Singh Chauhan, through her lawyers, approached the High Court and applied for anticipatory bail but the same was rejected. (ANI)

