UP: Accused in Gaurav Chandel murder case brought to court

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday brought Umesh, one of the accused in Gaurav Chandel murder case, to a court in Hapur.

The wife of wanted criminal Ashu Jat, who is a leader of a vehicle lifting gang, was also brought to the court.

The accused Umesh had tried to run away from police custody on Sunday. He was fired at by the police and overpowered.

Gaurav was murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office earlier this month. The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram. His body was found near Sector-123 of Greater Noida.

The State government had extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and had promised the arrest of his murderers at the earliest. (ANI)

