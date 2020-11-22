UP adjudged best performer in inland fisheries, Odisha as marine state

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Saturday was awarded the best-performing state in the inland fisheries sector, while Odisha got the award of the best marine state on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, observed by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the per-capita fish consumption in Odisha has increased from 7.71 kg in 2000 to 16.24 kg in 2019-20.

Uttar Pradesh has taken up various initiatives in aquaculture under the CSS-Blue Revolution, which led to an increase of 30 per cent in water spread area for fish culture in recent years, the ministry said.



The Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, was the chief guest who also launched the logo of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

"Through this event, we send a message to our fishermen, to our nation and to the world that fisheries is an important sector that contributes immensely to the socio-economic growth of the country. Fisheries sector is extremely diverse and quite dynamic," he said.

For the first time in the sector, the Government of India awarded best performing states for 2019-20 namely, Odisha (amongst marine states), Uttar Pradesh (amongst inland states) and Assam (amongst hilly and NE states).

Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh was chosen the best marine district; Kalahandi, Odisha, the best inland district; and Nagaon, Assam, the best hilly and NE district. The government also awarded best organisations for 2019-20. (ANI)

