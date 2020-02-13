UP: Administration issues notice to 53 people over recovery of damages caused during anti-CAA stir

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Over 53 people have been identified for violence during December's anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar and the police will issue notices asking them to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property, officials said on Thursday.

According to ADM (law and order) Anil Kumar, the miscreants had damaged a large amount of public property during last year's protest. Following the initial assessment, the police have set up a target to collect around Rs 23, 41, 290.

"Civil Lines Police Station had issued notices to 57 people, they appeared before us. After several hearings and examining their video footage and photos, four people were exempted - one was a juvenile and three were not found to be involved in the incidents prima facie," Kumar added.

On December 20, protestors staged a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Muzaffarnagar.

Protests have erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

