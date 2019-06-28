UP advocate murdered by colleague over Rs 50 lakh property dispute, five held

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The city police on Friday claimed that 50-year-old advocate Sushil Patel was murdered by a fellow advocate over a property dispute of Rs 50 lakh.

On June 23, Patel was shot dead by bike-borne assailants at a railway line here in Phaphamau area.

"Patel was murdered by a fellow advocate over a dispute of Rs 50 lakh property. The main accused along with four others have been arrested in the case. They are being interrogated," said Atul Sharma, SSP.

Police have seized three cartridges and a car used in the murder. An amount of Rs 7,400 has also been seized from the accused possession.



UP Bar Council members had demanded a proper investigation in the case and also an aid of Rs 20 lakh for the victim's family.



"At around 7.30 am, Patel left for his home. He was shot dead by assailants at a railway line. We received information about the incident. When we reached the spot, we got to know that he was declared brought dead in the hospital. Now, we want justice for him and his family," the vice chairperson of UP Bar Council had aid while speaking to media persons here. (ANI)

