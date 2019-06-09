UP: Agra nursery owners upset as plants succumb to heat

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The constant heatwave situation in several parts of the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, is not only affecting the lives of people but also putting the survival of plants in jeopardy. In Agra, many nursery owners are upset as their plants and flowers have succumbed to the scorching heat.

"I am watering the plants twice and also covering them with a cloth so that they can be protected from the heat. Many flowers and plants got destroyed. I am facing huge losses in the business this season," said Parvesh Bishwa, a nursery owner here.

"I am facing a lot of issues this summer season as the temperature is very high. All my plants and trees are dying because of the intense heat. I am watering them on a regular basis in order to save them," said another nursery owner.

From the past few weeks, dozens of localities in Agra are facing acute water shortage due to extreme heat. The situation is likely to worsen as there is not enough water in the storage tanks. Besides, the shortage of private water tankers has also added to the woes of the residents.

Apart from Agra, with mercury on the rise across the nation, residents of Mehboob Nagarare also facing hardships due to water shortage. The heat and water issues have returned to haunt the people of Latur as well. What further worsens the situation here is the scanty rain that the district receives every year. People's only source of water here is a tanker that barely reaches to them on a regular basis. (ANI)

