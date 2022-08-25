UP: All arrangements done for demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): All the necessary arrangements have been made by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to conduct the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida scheduled on August 28.

The demolition will take place at 2:30 PM on August 28.

"We are obeying all issued advisories. Primarily, we have (man & vehicle) to evacuate by 7 am on August 28; protocols made on behalf of RWA," said A Sachar, RWA Vice-President.



"Lights, elevators and water supply to be shut down post-evacuation. All maintenance staff to be evacuated to a safe zone, along with residents in nearby societies. We are expecting a no man's land by 12 pm. Blast to be done at 2:30 pm, after which govt agencies to conduct an inspection," RWA VP added.

At least 3,700 kilograms of explosives have been installed to demolish Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 28.

Explosives, installed on all the floors, will be connected with wires that will be completed in the next two to three days. For the past several weeks, the work of installing explosives in the Twin Towers was going on.

Explosives have already been installed in Ceyane Tower and now the work of explosive installation in Apex has also been completed.

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds at 2.30 pm on August 28. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration.



"It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise," said Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah on Monday visited Supertech Twin Towers.

"Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions. (ANI)