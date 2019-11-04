Representative Image
Representative Image

UP: All schools in Baghpat to remain closed till Nov 5

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:41 IST

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): All government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to bad weather conditions.
"All schools in the district to remain closed on November 4th and 5th in the wake of the issue of pollution, classes to resume on 6th November," said Baghpat District Magistrate (DM) Shakuntala Gautam.
In view of the abysmal quality of air, the Haryana Government has also announced that all schools till Class XII would remain closed Monday and Tuesday in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.
"All the private, aided and government school till Class 12th will remain closed on November 4 and 5, 2019 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts," an official spokesperson of the Haryana government has said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5.
Besides them, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar Ghaziabad and Hapur will also remain closed till Tuesday.
Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city despite mild showers on Sunday.
Notably, for the first time in this season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 am yesterday. An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category. (ANI)

