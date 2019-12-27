UP: All schools in Meerut, Hapur to remain closed on Dec 27-28 due to cold weather

Meerut/Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): All government and private schools in Meerut and Hapur will remain closed on December 27 and December 28 due to cold weather conditions.

The orders were given by Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra and Hapur DM Aditi Singh for their respective administrative regions.

The development comes as northern India, including national capital Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is under the grip of a severe cold wave. (ANI)

