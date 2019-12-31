UP: All schools to remain closed in Sitapur district till Jan 4

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): All government and private schools in Sitapur will remain closed till January 4 in view of the cold wave and drop in temperature in the region, the district administration said on Tuesday.

"Due to the extreme cold weather, all government and private schools from pre-nursery to class 12, in the district will remain closed from January 1 to January 4," according to an order.

Classes up to eighth grade have also been suspended till January 5 in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold day conditions to severe cold day conditions will be observed in parts of Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab. (ANI)

