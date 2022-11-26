UP: Amroha police arrests 1 for killing businessman

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a man having a bounty of Rs 25,000 after an encounter under the limits of Hasanpur Police Station in Amroha district.

The arrested person Shoiab was accused of killing businessman Pappu who was allegedly having an affair with his mother, the police said.

The Amroha police along with the Special Operations Group arrested Shoaib during a vehicle check at Gajaraula Marg in Hasanpur and recovered one bike, one pistol, and two cartridges from his possession.





Superintendent of Amroha Police (SP), Aditya Langeh said that the accused Shoaib gun fired at the police when it chased him, in retaliation to which the team fired back and the suspect received bullet injuries on his feet. "One of our personnel has also been injured and both of them have been sent to a district hospital for treatment," he said.

SP Langeh mentioned that the name of the accused had come to the fore during investigations of the case registered under section 302 of IPC on the alleged murder of a businessman and shopkeeper Pappu whose body was recovered from his shop on November 23.

The police said that the accused and his brother were employed at this shop, but Shoiab had quit working there following a scuffle with the owner. His mother's illegitimate relationship with Pappu is said to be the reason behind his killing.

The Amroha SP further said that the accused was already carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 and was 'wanted' by the police in the said case.

He added that the police are interrogating the accused and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

