UP announces lockdown from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on July 13

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state, which will come into force from 10 pm tomorrow till 5 am on July 13.

"All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate," said Uttar Pradesh Government in the lockdown order.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health) on Thursday.

Addressing a daily briefing over coronavirus situation in the state, Prasad said, "In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 10,373 active cases, 21,127 discharged so far and 862 patients have succumbed to the infection."

"A total of 32,826 samples were tested yesterday. 10,36,106 samples have been tested in the state so far," he added. (ANI)

