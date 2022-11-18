UP: Army jawan's leg amputated after TTE pushes him off moving Rajdhani Express in Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bareilly Railway Station witnessed an uproar after an Army jawan got injured in an accident.

As per information, the jawan who was travelling on Rajdhani Express was pushed from the moving train by a TTE following an altercation. As a result, one leg of the jawan got amputated and another was crushed after he fell off the moving train. This incident happened on Thursday.

The injured soldier is undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital, Bareilly.



Following the incident, the army officers and jawans reached Bareilly Junction and created a ruckus. Enraged over the incident, army personnel thrashed the other TTEs at the station. After this, GRP, RPF and civil police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

During this, the train stood at the railway station for about an hour.

"Army Jawan Sonu Kumar Singh (30), a resident of Bharsota village of Haldi police station, Ballia, is a rifleman in the army and is posted in Jaipur. He had boarded AC-3 coach B-6 of the Dibrugarh-Rajdhani Express and was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. When the train reached Bareilly Junction at 9.12 am on Thursday morning, Sonu got down to get water. The train started moving after three minutes. According to eyewitnesses, while boarding the coach, Sonu had an altercation with TTE. It is alleged that TTE pushed the jawan and he fell on the railway track. One of his legs was amputated, while the other was badly crushed," said Ajit Kumar Singh, Inspector GRP.

A case has been registered against TTE on the complaint of Subedar Harindra Kumar Singh and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

